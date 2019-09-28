Memories of Muscatine

Melon-Ribbed Cracker Jar by Pairpoint Manufacturing Company, New Bedford, MA
Glass, enamel
Gift of John W. Conner, Mary Lou Conner and Wilma Conner from the Muscatine Art Center collection.
Featuring a ribbed, satin-glass jar in shades of orange with hand-painted and enameled gold leaves and acorns with an ornate silver band, lid and handle.
About the donors: John W. Conner was a retired educator from North Liberty, Iowa. His passion was collecting antique glass, and together with his wives Mary Lou and Wilma, he built an important collection of Early American Art Glass. He traveled extensively to meet with other collectors and served two terms as President of the National Toothpick Holder Collectors’ Society. In 2007, John donated his glass collection (holding more than 1,500 pieces) to the Muscatine Art Center.
