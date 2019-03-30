Try 3 months for $3
Memories of Muscatine

Morning Glory Vase

Paul Cox and Mary Yancey, Iowa State College

Ceramic, 1920-1939

American Art Pottery Collection

In 2018, local collectors Mark and Marie Latta gifted 21 rare ceramic pieces from important and obscure Iowa Potteries.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments