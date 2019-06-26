{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Cherry Shoe Store

This Oscar Grossheim photograph taken on June 22, 1917, shows the interior of Cherry Shoe Store located on 2nd Street in Muscatine. Three sliding ladders are visible along the walls that are filled with shelves of shoe boxes. In the center of the room are benches for customers and stools for sales personnel. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments