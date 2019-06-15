{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

This Oscar Grosshiem photograph dated Oct. 4, 1906, features the 31-member National Guard unit standing in front of the Armory on Chestnut Street in parade uniforms. The Armory shows two ionic fluted pillars that have a scroll or volute at the corners of the capitals. The front gabled roof shows the large C with a 54 in the center and the word "Armory" just under the apex of the roof. The First Congregational Church can be seen just to the right of the Armory. From the Musser Public Library Collection. 

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

