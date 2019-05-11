{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Sculpture: Going to the Photographer

This sculpture made of plaster and paint by John Rogers is marked Oct. 15, 1878, and is a gift from Hetty and Mildred Kemble.

Shown is one piece of a two-piece statuary group. This sculpture shows the mother posing a toddler on a pedestal, the other piece (not shown) is of the photographer adjusting his camera.

From the Muscatine Art Center Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

