Memories of Muscatine
Post Card: A Happy New Year

This German chromolithograph from Dec. 29, 1908, features the written message, "This is the Luck I Wish Mr. Hahn." A gift of George A. Hahn from the Muscatine Art Center Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

