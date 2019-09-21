{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

This Oscar Grossheim photograph taken on Sept. 21, 1926, features a Rock Island Railroad wreck that happened four miles east of Muscatine. The railroad cars have derailed. To the right and in the center of the photograph, men appear to be looking closely at the wreck. On the left, a crowd has gathered to watch. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

