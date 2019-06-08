Memories of Muscatine

Union Soldier's "Liberty" Envelope: "The Union Forever"
Printed by Mumford & Co., Cincinnati, Ohio
Civil War Collection: Gift of Muscatine County Court House
This envelope belonged to Thomas B. Snowden, Muscatine, who fought during the Civil War, and was killed at the Battle of Corinth, Mississippi. His collection items include several printed, unused envelopes, a glass ink bottle and his personal writing box.
During the Civil War, when soldiers weren’t marching, fighting or setting up camp, they would write home to loved ones, often describing life in camp, homesickness, battles and general news. Soldiers were issued 12 quills (a pen made from a feather) as part of their quarterly stationary ration, or they could substitute those 12 quills for one metal nib. They used powdered ink that was mixed with water as it was needed. Soldiers had to purchase their own paper, ink, envelopes and postage. Paper and covers (envelopes) printed with patriotic themes and phrases (like the one featured here) were abundant in the North, but due to federal blockades and supply shortages, Confederate troops did not have a wide selection of stationery supplies and sometimes had to resort to writing on wallpaper. From the Muscatine Art Center collection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.