{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Union Soldier's "Liberty" Envelope: "The Union Forever"

Printed by Mumford & Co., Cincinnati, Ohio

Civil War Collection: Gift of Muscatine County Court House

This envelope belonged to Thomas B. Snowden, Muscatine, who fought during the Civil War, and was killed at the Battle of Corinth, Mississippi. His collection items include several printed, unused envelopes, a glass ink bottle and his personal writing box.

During the Civil War, when soldiers weren’t marching, fighting or setting up camp, they would write home to loved ones, often describing life in camp, homesickness, battles and general news. Soldiers were issued 12 quills (a pen made from a feather) as part of their quarterly stationary ration, or they could substitute those 12 quills for one metal nib. They used powdered ink that was mixed with water as it was needed. Soldiers had to purchase their own paper, ink, envelopes and postage. Paper and covers (envelopes) printed with patriotic themes and phrases (like the one featured here) were abundant in the North, but due to federal blockades and supply shortages, Confederate troops did not have a wide selection of stationery supplies and sometimes had to resort to writing on wallpaper. From the Muscatine Art Center collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments