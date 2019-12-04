{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

DeMolay basketball team

This Oscar Grossheim phtograph circa 1930 is a group portrait of a basketball team taken at Jefferson School. There are seven boys in basketball uniforms, four sitting on the floor and three standing. There are also three men with suits and ties standing. One boy sitting on the left is dressed in slacks and sweater with a white shirt. One other boy is standing wearing dark colored slacks and a dark pullover v-neck sweater with a white shirt. On all of the shirts of the basketball players is written "DeMolay." From the Musser Public Library collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

