Memories of Muscatine

C.O. Keiser Cattle

This photograph taken March 22, 1916, by Oscar Grossheim shows cattle in a corral along the Mississippi River waiting to be loaded on to a train for shipping. The Muscatine high bridge is in the background of the photograph. There are three men inside the cattle enclosure. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

