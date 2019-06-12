{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Charles P. Hanley Boat

In this Oscar Grossheim photograph taken in 1922, three men can be seen in a speed boat out on the Mississippi River, one man is probably Charles Hanley who was a boat racing enthusiast. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

