Memories of Muscatine

Des Moines Drum Corps

This Oscar Grossheim photograph from 1911 shows a group from the Des Moines Drum Corps standing outside on the steps of the Musser Public Library, 304 Iowa Ave. The group includes 15 musicians along with one small boy who is standing in the front row with his drum. The back row near the door of the library consists of flute players and a flag bearer. They are all wearing white hats as part of their uniform. It's highly possible they were here for the G.A.R. parade. From the Musser Public Library collection.

