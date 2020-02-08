{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Bethel A.M.E. Church

This picture taken on Nov. 20, 1932, features a group portrait of the congregation of the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church at 514 E. 7th St. in Muscatine. The picture was taken in celebration of their 83rd year. Reverend E.L. Fuller was the minister at this time. The church is a brick structure with a front-gabled roof with decorative brick details along the eaves. The pastor's house sits to the back of the property. The group of people are dressed in their coats and hats. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments