Memories of Muscatine

Cast of Mikado

This group photograph taken by Oscar Grossheim in May 1916, features the cast of the play, "The Mikado," performed at the Grand Opera House located at 403 E. 2nd St. in Muscatine. Men and women are dressed in traditional Japanese costumes of kimonos and obis. Some of the actors hold fans or parasols. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

