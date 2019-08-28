{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Company C 50th Iowa Infantry

This is a copy of a photograph taken of the Company C 50th Iowa Infantry in Jacksonville, Florida, during the Spanish American War in 1898. The photograph shows two lines of soldiers standing at attention with rifles at their left side. There are tents in the background on the left. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

