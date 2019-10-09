{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

CRI and P Railroad

This Oscar Grossheim photo taken Oct. 8, 1906, features three men perched on a railroad car for the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific railroad. The car sits on the tracks near Fruitland. The railroad bed is surrounded by sand. An overturned wheelbarrow can be seen on the left of the railroad car. A stream of water is on the right. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

