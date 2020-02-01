{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Snowflake Cigar Box

L.A. Benninger Cigar Store, 309 W. 6th St., Muscatine

Wooden box with chromolithograph printed labels and tax stamps. May 1906.

Cigar manufacturing in Muscatine began in 1842. The peak year for cigar production was 1902, when 16 cigar makers were here. The last local cigar maker was Albert Ekleberg, 308 Lincoln Blvd., in 1946.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments