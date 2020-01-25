{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

This photo from Feb. 1, 1927, features Musser Park on Oregon Street. There are two young boys standing on the ice covered pond in the middle of the photograph. A ornate pergola stands on either side of a brick structure on the levee to the right of the picture. A walking path winds under the pergola. There are patches of snow on the ground and trees bare of their leaves all around. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments