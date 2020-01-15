{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Douglas A. Willis (copy of oil painting)

This painting dated Oct. 4, 1927, closely resembles the Briton Riviere painting of, "The Long Sleep," done in 1868. An elderly man is seated in a chair with his white head bent down toward his chest. He sports a white beard. One dog with dark and white hair has his two front paws braced on the seat of the chair, trying to get the man's attention while the dark-haired dog is seated at his feet. A table behind the man has painting supplies laid open on the top. An easel with a painting is opposite the man and there is a desk in the corner of the room. Two paintings hang on the wall. The painting is signed A. V. Willis, 1879.  From the Musser Public Library Collection.

