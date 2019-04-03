Try 3 months for $3
Memories of Muscatine

Cabin

A view of a log cabin that sits on Eagle Point is shown in this 1910 Oscar Grossheim photograph. There are two window dormers on the roof. A wooden plank is in place of a porch for entrance into the door of the cabin. Twin windows can be seen on either side of the door. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

