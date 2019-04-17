Try 3 months for $3
Memories of Muscatine

Carnival

This Oscar Grossheim photograph taken in 1910 provides a view of a Ferris wheel at a carnival probably on East 3rd near Haymarket Square. The building on the left is probably the Family Theatre building on the corner of Cedar and East 3rd Street. There are crowds of people at the bottom of the photograph. On the right is a large tent. The First Baptist Church is behind the tents. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

