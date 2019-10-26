Memories of Muscatine

This features the book, "Ghosts What Ain't," by Ellis Parker Butler. The book was published by Houghton Mifflin Co. in 1922. Chromolithograph printed and a gift from Brian and Kay Walter to the Muscatine History Collection.
A native of Muscatine, Ellis Parker Butler was the author of more than 30 books and more than 2,000 stories and essays and is most famous for his short story, "Pigs is Pigs," in which a bureaucratic stationmaster insists on levying the livestock rate for a shipment of two pet guinea pigs, which soon start proliferating geometrically. He later moved to Flushing (Queens) New York. Butler was, by every measure and by many times, the most published author of the pulp fiction era, writing for numerous newspapers, magazines and publications. His career spanned more than 40 years and his stories, poems, and articles were published in more than 225 magazines. Despite the enormous volume of his work, Butler was, for most of his life, only a part-time author. He worked full-time as a banker and was very active in his local community as well as being an always-present force in the New York City literary scene.
