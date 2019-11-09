Memories of Muscatine

Sharpshooters/76/Continentals
By John L. Doyle and printed by Roland Poska at the Fishy Whale Press
Colored Lithograph on handmade paper, 1975
Gift of Dr. Gerald Rabin
This print, from the series, "Sharpshooters," from the edition, "The Great Human Race," features soldiers from two time periods in American history.
"The Great Human Race," lithograph series by internationally acclaimed artist, John L. Doyle, visually records categorical statements about the civilization of man. It is a presentation about the cultural development of particular disciplines such as medicine, law, architecture and business. The Great Human Race edition marks a high point in the technical art of the lithographic medium. From the Muscatine Art Center Collection.
