{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Sharpshooters/76/Continentals

By John L. Doyle and printed by Roland Poska at the Fishy Whale Press

Colored Lithograph on handmade paper, 1975

Gift of Dr. Gerald Rabin

This print, from the series, "Sharpshooters," from the edition, "The Great Human Race," features soldiers from two time periods in American history.

"The Great Human Race," lithograph series by internationally acclaimed artist, John L. Doyle, visually records categorical statements about the civilization of man. It is a presentation about the cultural development of particular disciplines such as medicine, law, architecture and business. The Great Human Race edition marks a high point in the technical art of the lithographic medium. From the Muscatine Art Center Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments