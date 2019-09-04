{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Business College Group

This 1902 Oscar Grossheim photograph shows students in a class at the Muscatine Business College located at the corner of 3rd and Iowa streets in Muscatine. The men and women are sitting at tables and desks. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

