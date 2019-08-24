{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

This Oscar Grossheim photo taken Oct. 25, 1929, is a copy of a school group probably originally taken in the late 1800s. It shows a classroom in a public school with students sitting at their desks. A woman and a man stand at the far right of the photograph and behind the children. A clock hangs on the wall above the right shoulder of the man. Blackboards surround the room on all the walls. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

