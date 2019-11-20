{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Detthof Hardware Co.

In this Oscar Grossheim photo from Oct. 19, 1921, there is a window display at Detthof Hardware, 124 E. 2nd St. The display shows Burnham wagons. There are five wagons with three smaller ones in front of them. The small wagon in the middle is a Buster Brown wagon. The sign in the window reads, "Boys and girls come in and guess how many operations are necessary to make a Burnham Coaster Wagon. A wagon given FREE." There are two lanterns on the right and a shelf of Aladdin coffee pots and stainless pots on the left. From the Musser Public Library collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

