Merrill Soap Company open in downtown Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Although The Merrill Soap Company has opened a store in downtown Muscatine, the handcrafted bar soaps and bath bombs will still be available at a variety of shows, including the Muscatine Farmers Market.

The store opened recently at 130 E. Second St. Co-owner Darryl Ravary said he and partner Merrill Lebron still were working at their full-time jobs, leaving the store open only part time. It is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The shop offers a variety of homemade soap products from laundry soap to body scrubs to beard oil.

“We still do our art-and-craft shows around southeast Iowa,” Ravary said. ‘We decided to open up a storefront from that.”

He said people were responding well to the soaps sold from booth sales so it was time to open a store to see if the soaps could sustain a business.

During closure in January to remodel the store, Ravary brought his soap kitchen from home. He said the soaps are made on-site and customers could see how the soap was made while they were shopping. While special orders are accepted, Ravary said it takes four to six weeks for the soap to cure.

“We use oils and goat’s milk for our soaps,” Ravary said.

He became interested in making soap when a friend from his hometown in Michigan was making soap. Every time he went home he found himself buying her out of coconut lime soap. When his friend had health issues and stopped making soap, Ravary decided to try making it himself.

While Lebron and Ravary started making soap only as a hobby, they soon had several friends offering to buy soap from them. After selling many bars of soap to friends, they decided to try selling soap at the farmers market. The business has kept going from there.

Among the top-selling items in the store are the specialized “Iowa Soaps” — soaps with an Iowa theme. The soaps are tied to the history of Muscatine or a piece of Muscatine culture.

Since beginning with 15 different scents, the business has grown to offering about 200 scents.

A grand-opening ribbon-cutting event for the business will be held at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, March 31. The event is being held by the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

