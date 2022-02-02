 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Musactine Police's speed car locations for the next week

Speed car locations announced

The Muscatine Police Department's Automatic Traffic Enforcement (ATE) car is scheduled to be located Wednesday and Thursday in the 2800 block of Mittman Road; on Feb. 7 and 8 in the 2800 block of Lucas Street and on Feb. 9 and 10 in the 1300 block of Houser Street. 

