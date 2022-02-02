The Muscatine Police Department's Automatic Traffic Enforcement (ATE) car is scheduled to be located Wednesday and Thursday in the 2800 block of Mittman Road; on Feb. 7 and 8 in the 2800 block of Lucas Street and on Feb. 9 and 10 in the 1300 block of Houser Street.
Musactine Police's speed car locations for the next week
