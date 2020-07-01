MuscaBus routes, fares resume
MuscaBus routes, fares resume

MuscaBus routes, fares return

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE — The city of Muscatine public transit division resumed regular MuscaBus routes on Monday and began collecting fares again on Wednesday.

All passengers will be required to wear masks while riding the bus at this time. Fares for MuscaBus are $1 per ride on the route buses and $2 per ride on the shuttles.

If a passenger purchased an April pass, they can request a July pass at no additional cost. Public transit has a list of passengers who purchased an April pass and will verify that the passengers are on that list before issuing a July pass.

For more information, call 563-263-8152 or visit the public transit page on the city of Muscatine website.

