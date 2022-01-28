Muscatine begins budget discussions

MUSCATINE – During the opening meeting of Muscatine's 2022-23 budget year, city administrator Carol Webb promised a “challenging” budget year as many expenses are up while city income remains flat.
During an overview session that kicked off the city’s budgeting cycle, Webb and Finance director Nancy Lueck stressed that the council had identified five priorities for the city and had reaffirmed them in December. The priorities included excellent customer service; a healthy community; reliable infrastructure; a safe community; and a vibrant community. Webb said the budget is centered on funding the strategic priorities of the council.
“One of our central budget goals was to maintain service levels and to provide departments the resources they need to continue to provide those services to our residents,” Webb said.
She said the city had to look for other resources to meet the rising costs of providing services. She said the use of one-time funds such as state and federal COVID-19 relief funding is included in the budget but warned this is not sustainable.
Webb reported a drop of about $77,000 across all the city funds during the coming year. She also said that the city would see a 2.9 percent% in city employee contracts in the coming year and an increase in compensation for seasonal employees. She also said there are several income sources, such as hotel/motel taxes, that are continuing to be negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Additionally, Webb said the city has been suffering from supply chain issues such as having trouble finding needed supplies and the cost of those supplied increasing.
A recommendation that was discussed was spending down the Emergency Levy balance. There was also a discussion about increasing the property tax rate by 1.9%. This would make the rate go from $15.67209 to $15.97054 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
If the tax hike is approved, it doesn’t necessarily mean homeowners will pay more tax. Due to rollbacks from the state, some residential property owners will pay 2% less tax this year.
The city is also making recommendations regarding expenses, including the funding of capital projects through road use tax, local option sales tax, and other outside sources.
“I am proud of the hard work from the staff as we worked to present a balanced budget to the city council,” Webb said.
The proposed budget will be reviewed by the council beginning Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the council chambers. A finalized budget will be presented for the first of two public hearings on March 3. The budget is due to the state on March 31.