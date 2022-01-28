Muscatine begins budget discussions

MUSCATINE – During the opening meeting of Muscatine's 2022-23 budget year, city administrator Carol Webb promised a “challenging” budget year as many expenses are up while city income remains flat.

During an overview session that kicked off the city’s budgeting cycle, Webb and Finance director Nancy Lueck stressed that the council had identified five priorities for the city and had reaffirmed them in December. The priorities included excellent customer service; a healthy community; reliable infrastructure; a safe community; and a vibrant community. Webb said the budget is centered on funding the strategic priorities of the council.

“One of our central budget goals was to maintain service levels and to provide departments the resources they need to continue to provide those services to our residents,” Webb said.

She said the city had to look for other resources to meet the rising costs of providing services. She said the use of one-time funds such as state and federal COVID-19 relief funding is included in the budget but warned this is not sustainable.