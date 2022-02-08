Muscatine Board of Water, Electric and Communication trustees learns of grant acceptance

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Power and Water will receive up to $623,688 in grant funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the $1,039,481 broadband project.

During its monthly meeting, the Board of Water, Electric, and Communication trustees learned an application submitted in November 2021 to the state had been accepted. The grant targets areas of the state currently classified as underserved by the Federal Communications Commission. Previously MPW was awarded $100,086 from Muscatine County American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.

“We appreciate Gov. Reynolds’ efforts to support the deployment of broadband services, providing every Iowan with at least 100 Mbps internet speed,” Erika Cox, director of customer and technology experience for MPW, said. “The Muscatine County Supervisors share in the governor’s vision and recognize the value high-speed internet provides to rural Muscatine families and we appreciate their contribution to make this project a reality.”

The project will expand broadband to an area north and west of existing service areas in the Bayfield Road and North Tipton Road areas, covering six square miles and 61 households, schools, or businesses.

Also during the meeting, the board heard the results of a feasibility study for a combined heat and power unit conducted by Stanley Consulting. The report indicated MPW is proceeding correctly. The next step will be to re-run the power supply study using Stanley’s evaluation results, update renewable energy resource costs, environmental cost assumptions, and the most current market predictions.

“We are very methodical in the evaluation process,” MPW general manager Gage Huston said. “No matter the determination, it will influence Muscatine’s energy production for decades. The complexity of the Powering the Future initiative, along with MPW’s commitment to providing reliable, low-cost energy warrants staff scrutiny at every level.”

The MPW annual power breakfast will be held at 7 a.m. Feb. 10 in the main MPW building. The event is an opportunity for MPW senior leadership to provide updates about significant projects and initiatives impacting the community.

