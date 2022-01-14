Muscatine City Council stops enforcement of pit bull ban for four months

“The breed ban has not kept up with technology,” she said. “It was implemented in 2003 — it’s been 18 years now — and we didn’t have things as easily available as a DNA test then. The ordinance is very vague. It is specific on breeds, but it is still vague.”

She believes a revised ordinance will be up for a vote soon. Gordon asked that the halting of the enforcement of the ban be implemented to give the council time to consider changes to the animal ordinance. Council member Nadine Brockert also said she had read the code and it didn’t allow any kind of appeal.

Gordon admitted the idea came up about 30 minutes before the Jan. 6 meeting and commented that voting not to enforce an ordinance is “not something you want to do daily.”

Jindrich, who has been opposed to the removal of the ban in the past, said he was not in favor of the motion. He believes the issue of the pit bull ban needs to be brought to a vote very quickly.

“It needs to come to a vote and get this settled as to whether Muscatine will have a pit bull ban, and move on with writing our animal law,” he said.

Froelich said he had a problem suspending a city code that is in effect and does not have due process.