Muscatine City Council to discuss suspending put bull ban

MUSCATINE — After much discussion, Cooper is finally home … for now.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it is a waiting game as Kaleb and Nicole Hopkins wait for the results of a DNA test to see if Cooper is, under Muscatine law, a pit bull and subject to the city’s ban on the pit bull breed. They have said that even if he is, they plan to fight to keep the four-legged member of their family in their home with them.

The city, however, has other plans. The Hopkins have been ticketed over $300 and given seven days to remove Cooper from town and face additional fines if they don’t.

“That’s why I’m excited to get the DNA tests back — I don’t know,” Nicole Hopkins said. ‘Sometimes I see American bulldog in him. Sometimes other breeds.”

She said that Cooper has been a member of their family for 11 years. Kaleb rescued Cooper from a former owner who had abused Cooper to the extent that his legs were broken. At the time, it was reported Copper was a "mixed breed."

Pit bulls are a variety of breeds, but mostly a cross between English bulldogs and terriers. Nicole said that she had grown up with pit bulls and did not feel Cooper looks like a pit bull.