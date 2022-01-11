Muscatine City Council to discuss suspending put bull ban

MUSCATINE — After much discussion, Cooper is finally home … for now.
As of Tuesday afternoon, it is a waiting game as Kaleb and Nicole Hopkins wait for the results of a DNA test to see if Cooper is, under Muscatine law, a pit bull and subject to the city’s ban on the pit bull breed. They have said that even if he is, they plan to fight to keep the four-legged member of their family in their home with them.
The city, however, has other plans. The Hopkins have been ticketed over $300 and given seven days to remove Cooper from town and face additional fines if they don’t.
“That’s why I’m excited to get the DNA tests back — I don’t know,” Nicole Hopkins said. ‘Sometimes I see American bulldog in him. Sometimes other breeds.”
She said that Cooper has been a member of their family for 11 years. Kaleb rescued Cooper from a former owner who had abused Cooper to the extent that his legs were broken. At the time, it was reported Copper was a "mixed breed."
Pit bulls are a variety of breeds, but mostly a cross between English bulldogs and terriers. Nicole said that she had grown up with pit bulls and did not feel Cooper looks like a pit bull.
The issue began a few weeks ago when Cooper accidentally got out of the Hopkins’ house. Nicole Hopkins posted a photo of Cooper on social media while looking for him. It turned out Cooper was safe in a neighbor’s garage, but someone saw the photo and reported Cooper to the police. Later the same day the Muscatine animal control officer visited the Hopkins’ house, issued the tickets, and said the family had seven days to remove Cooper.
The Hopkins are working to secure Cooper’s place at their home in Muscatine. The police are allowing Cooper to stay in the home until the DNA tests come back. Kaleb and Nicole plan to attend Thursday’s city council meeting in which pit bulls will be discussed. While they will not be able to speak, they want to show support for the lifting of the pit bull ban.
The Muscatine City Council is expected during its in-depth meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, to discuss and possibly vote on whether to approve a moratorium on the pit bull ban in the city that was established in 2003. According to the agenda for the meeting, the moratorium won’t allow people to bring pit bulls into town after being adopted. The purpose is to allow the city council time to conduct research into how to proceed with changes to the animal code for the city. The agenda also said that any citations issued prior to the moratorium will remain in effect and that other regulations on such things as vicious animals would also be in effect.
During the Jan. 6 meeting, council member Peggy Gordon requested the moratorium to give the council a chance to consider whether to abolish the pit bull ban. The council reached a consensus to have the city staff create a proposal for the moratorium and to discuss the moratorium, but at least two members oppose lifting the ban. No section for public comment is listed on the agenda for the meeting.
The agenda says that the city staff does not have a recommendation for the council whether to impose the moratorium, but noted certain concerns. During the discussion on Jan. 6, the question was raised whether the council had ever placed a moratorium on any city code. The agenda says the city has established moratoriums in the past, most recently on the laws related to outdoor restaurant seating.