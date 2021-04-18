 Skip to main content
Muscatine Community College will hold vaccine clinic
Muscatine Community College will hold vaccine clinic

MCC campus

Muscatine Community College will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today until 1 a.m. 

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE – Muscatine Community College will hold a CVOVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday for anyone over 18 years interested in the injection.

According to a press release, COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the student center at to college. It will be the Moderna vaccine and the second dose will be scheduled at the same place and time on May 17.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. People are asked to bring an ID and insurance card. The college stresses that no one will be turned away for lack of an ID or insurance.

People with questions can contact Lisa Wiegel at lwiegel@eicc.edu or (563) 288-6005.

