Muscatine County becomes 34th Iowa Second Amendment sanctuary county

MUSCATINE – On Monday, Muscatine County became the 34th county in the state to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County when the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to accept the resolution.

During the meeting, there was no public input from any community members. Before the vote, each supervisor discussed their feelings on the resolution and reported receiving an overwhelming number of messages supporting Muscatine County becoming a Sanctuary County. Supervisor chair Scott Sauer said that he had received four messages opposing the motion and that he had lost track of the number of messages he received in favor of it.

“We take an oath to uphold the Constitution and the Second Amendment is definitely a strong part of the Constitution,” Sauer said, on why he supported the resolution.

The resolution is designed to help protect the right to keep and bear arms from any possible federal infringements on the amendment. Although the resolution is largely symbolic, over one-third of the counties in Iowa have approved such a resolution since Jasper County became the first in the state in July 2021. The purpose is to prohibit or impede certain gun control measures seen as violations of the Second Amendment and keep law enforcement from enforcing such federal laws as universal background checks, red flag laws, or high-capacity magazine bans.

The resolution is being promoted by the Iowa Firearms Coalition (IFC), an affiliate of the National Rifle Association and the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

“We are thrilled to see that Supervisors in one of the Quad Cities area’s largest counties have voted with one voice to uphold the rights of their constituents,” said Dave Funk, IFC President. “We would like to thank the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors for taking this important step forward towards making all of Iowa a Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

Supervisor Nathan Mather, also an attorney, said he does not believe the resolution will result in any changes in the county. Mather reported receiving over 40 communications from people in favor of becoming a sanctuary county.

