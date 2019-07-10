The Muscatine County League of Women Voters will host a forum discussing industrial hemp and Iowa's future on Tuesday, July 23.
The forum will be at 7 p.m. in Room 301 of the Muscatine Public Library. Speakers will discuss the federal and state industrial hemp policies; the next steps for the consumers, farmers and producers of Iowa; and the economic impact of industrial hemp growth.
Speakers for the event include: Robin Pruisner, state entomologist, bureau chief, and agricultural security coordinator, of the Iowa Department or Agricultural and Land Stweardship (IDALS); and Matt Hatala, chief of operations at COMI Farms.
For more information about the forum, contact Sue Johannsen at 563-554-0300.
