{{featured_button_text}}
hemp

The Muscatine County League of Women Voters will host a forum discussing industrial hemp and Iowa's future on Tuesday, July 23.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Muscatine County League of Women Voters will host a forum discussing industrial hemp and Iowa's future on Tuesday, July 23. 

The forum will be at 7 p.m. in Room 301 of the Muscatine Public Library. Speakers will discuss the federal and state industrial hemp policies; the next steps for the consumers, farmers and producers of Iowa; and the economic impact of industrial hemp growth. 

Speakers for the event include: Robin Pruisner, state entomologist, bureau chief, and agricultural security coordinator, of the Iowa Department or Agricultural and Land Stweardship (IDALS); and Matt Hatala, chief of operations at COMI Farms. 

For more information about the forum, contact Sue Johannsen at 563-554-0300. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments