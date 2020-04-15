Muscatine County receives Strategic Initiatives grant to help local kids and families

MUSCATINE — On Tuesday, it was announced that Align Impact Muscatine, which serves Muscatine County, will receive a StriveTogether grant to help families in the area.
“We were really excited to get this grant,” said Kim Warren, the Director of Aligned Impact Muscatine, “It was a nationwide competitive process, so we were fortunate to have received it.” Muscatine was one of seven communities chosen for the StriveTogether grant.
This year, StriveTogether is focusing on programs that build organizational capacity and provide leadership development and career pathways for staff, youth and parents.
AIM will create a plan to identify key roles that need filled to “develop ways to fill talent needs across community partners”. This goes with AIM’s goals, such as preparing kids for kindergarten and helping adults find careers so they and their families thrive.
“The first thing we’re going to work on is having a shared data system,” Warren explained, “so that the different organizations in town can see how their clients are doing. It’ll kind of marry the program’s data with school data to in order to help them provide better services and better outcomes for students and families.”
AIM will then spend the second phase of their project looking at areas to find gaps between community partners and schools, and figure out how to fill these gaps. Warren said this will help with community engagement, and allow them to better predict what students and families need to be successful.
“We can’t just hope we’re doing the right things and children are going to miraculously enter kindergarten ready or keep our fingers crossed that students are going to graduate on time,” she said, “It’s really important to look at what support systems are in place for students and families and how they’re doing along the way so we can make sure they’re getting the right services they need as they go.”
Another part of their project was to get all community organizations and school districts together to discuss the roles they play in their communities. However, because of the current COVID-19 situation, this had to be put on hold and AIM is focusing on the background of the software they will use build the data system.
“So we’re kind of doing some of the foundational work instead of the in-person work right now,” Warren said, “But I really think the work we’re doing right now is more important than ever because we know how this situation is greatly impacting students and families. The better system we have in place and the more people we have coordinated and working together, the more we’ll be able to help students and families have better outcomes.”
While AIM is focused primarily in Muscatine, Warren wanted residents to note that the project will be a county-wide effort, involving all three school districts and non-profits, cities and service organizations.
“This isn’t just a specific Muscatine issue,” Warren said, “because when we look at workforce needs and better outcomes for students and families, it’s something that impacts the whole area.”
