Muscatine County receives Strategic Initiatives grant to help local kids and families

“We can’t just hope we’re doing the right things and children are going to miraculously enter kindergarten ready or keep our fingers crossed that students are going to graduate on time,” she said, “It’s really important to look at what support systems are in place for students and families and how they’re doing along the way so we can make sure they’re getting the right services they need as they go.”

Another part of their project was to get all community organizations and school districts together to discuss the roles they play in their communities. However, because of the current COVID-19 situation, this had to be put on hold and AIM is focusing on the background of the software they will use build the data system.

“So we’re kind of doing some of the foundational work instead of the in-person work right now,” Warren said, “But I really think the work we’re doing right now is more important than ever because we know how this situation is greatly impacting students and families. The better system we have in place and the more people we have coordinated and working together, the more we’ll be able to help students and families have better outcomes.”