Muscatine County supervisors approve two jail change orders

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Monday approved two change orders for the Muscatine County Jail expansion project during its regular meeting.

The first change was to expand a six-bank gun locker in the sally port to a nine-gun locker. The change order was for $2,556.

Muscatine County Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Furnas said the jail staff had determined they need more than only six weapon lockers at the facility. The change order represents the additional labor to install the larger gun lockers. The original plan had only called for salvaging the six-gun lockers from the former sally port and reinstalling them in the new sally port.

“We had discussed if we were going to make the change if we should go to a bigger bank for future needs,” Furnas said. “It would be cost-prohibitive.”

The lockers are used to store items officers entering the jail have that are not allowed inside the jail, such as sidearms, tasers, and batons.

The second change order, for $587, was to expand the slope of the roof on the new jail to allow water runoff to reach the drains.

Furnas said the change order had started off as an order that would have required a $6,000 change. He said the original change order was lowered after the project architect found a less expensive solution.

