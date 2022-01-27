Muscatine Dealz open for business in the downtown

MUSCATINE — When owner Matt McFadden describes Muscatine Dealz to people, he explains that the store is a pawn shop that doesn’t pawn.
He said the store, located at 227 E. Second St., buys and sells almost the exact same items as a pawn shop would, as well as a few items most pawn shops wouldn’t have, but there is no pawning. McFadden said the store specializes in electronic items and toys. There are also other items such as tools, DVD, cutlery, computers, televisions, and a wide variety of nick-nacks on the shelves of the store.
“The only thing we stay away from is that most pawn shops have guitars,” he said. “Most pawn shops are full of guitars because everyone comes in trying to sell them to you and hardly anyone comes in wanting to buy them.”
McFadden said the business, formerly Cedar Street Pawn, was open for 10 years before closing for just over two years. On July 5, 2020, McFadden decided to reopen the store with a slightly different philosophy. While there is no pawning of merchandise, the shop still has the same customer base.
When Cedar Street Pawn closed, McFadden remembers, it didn’t seem to him that the business was going to permanently close. He said the store had sat unopened but full of merchandise. As the owner of the building, McFadden said his attention had turned to rental properties. Still, he knew the merchandise was still sitting in the store and that he needed to sell it. While he sells online, he decided there were plenty of things he wanted to sell in person. He also commented he is at an “in-between” time in his life and needed something to do.
Since opening, McFadden has been trying to get the word out that the store is in business. He said that foot traffic in the downtown area has dropped off in the past few years.
“People are starting to realize we are back open, but every day I get someone who doesn’t realize it,” he said. ‘We have been open for seven months after being closed for two years and three months to be exact.”
He said the store offers something for everyone, no matter the age or interest. He also said the process for the community is good.
“I’ve got everything but customers,” he said. “That’s what I need.”