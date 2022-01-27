Muscatine Dealz open for business in the downtown

MUSCATINE — When owner Matt McFadden describes Muscatine Dealz to people, he explains that the store is a pawn shop that doesn’t pawn.

He said the store, located at 227 E. Second St., buys and sells almost the exact same items as a pawn shop would, as well as a few items most pawn shops wouldn’t have, but there is no pawning. McFadden said the store specializes in electronic items and toys. There are also other items such as tools, DVD, cutlery, computers, televisions, and a wide variety of nick-nacks on the shelves of the store.

“The only thing we stay away from is that most pawn shops have guitars,” he said. “Most pawn shops are full of guitars because everyone comes in trying to sell them to you and hardly anyone comes in wanting to buy them.”

McFadden said the business, formerly Cedar Street Pawn, was open for 10 years before closing for just over two years. On July 5, 2020, McFadden decided to reopen the store with a slightly different philosophy. While there is no pawning of merchandise, the shop still has the same customer base.