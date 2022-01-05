Muscatine Power and Water reports phone scam in area

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Power and Water is cautioning users that subjects have been making scam phone calls posing as workers from MPW or other utility companies.
According to a release on the MPW Facebook page, the company reports scammers usually demand payment for utility bills and threaten immediate disconnection. When asking to provide credentials, scammers usually provide misinformation.
"We will make outbound phone calls if a customer's account is past due — we will send a reminder call," Rachel Reed, MPW customer service manager, said. "It's just an automated phone call that says to contact MPW regarding an important matter. We don't discuss details, we don't ask for credentials, we don't ask for payment information over the phone. We ask for the customer to call us so they can verify they are truly calling our posted phone number and talking to a rep when they call in."
Calls from MPW come from the main number at (563) 263-2631. Customers can call the utility directly to verify a call. Utility bills can be checked at http://www.invoicecloud.com/mpw.
Iowa FraudFighters offers 10 tips to avoid scams:
1. You don’t have to be Iowa nice. It’s OK to say no and hang up. If you do not recognize the incoming phone number, don’t answer it and don’t press any buttons. Let it go to voicemail. Don’t let robocallers know they’ve reached an active phone number.
2. Never give out your personal or financial information. If you did not initiate the call, do not give out your Social Security or Medicare number, or any financial account numbers. The same goes for your date of birth and passwords.
3. If it sounds too good to be true, it is probably neither good nor true. Never pay for a prize. Scammers offer sweepstakes winnings, but insist you need to pay a fee to receive it first. They often ask for the fee in gift cards that are not traceable. If you have to pay for a prize, it is not a prize.
4. If it’s only good for today, walk away. Take the time you need to research, ask questions, get advice from a trusted friend or relative and learn more before investing. Scammers use urgency to force consumers into rash decisions. Resist the pressure to act quickly or secretly.
5. Monitor your money. Insist on receiving regular reports on your investments. Monitor your bank accounts, credit card statements and medical bill statements. Dispute suspicious charges.
6. Consider Freezing Your Credit. Monitor your credit score from each of the three credit reporting agencies each year is a good way to catch identity theft early.
7. Watch out for salespeople who prey on your emotions. Scammers use excitement (prize winner), fear (arrest) and pull at your heart strings to gain trust and get you to act (online romance scams). If they are asking for money and playing upon your emotions, stop, think and call our government agency for help.
8. Be careful what you share. Whether you enjoy posting about vacations or sharing an anecdote about your life, be mindful of the details you share online. Many scammers use social media to help choose their targets. They even spoof their phone number to make it look like the call is coming from the same area code you reside.
9. Watch out for reload scams. If you lost money once, do not let scammers trick you into trying to recoup it. Once a con artist has successfully victimized you, they sell your information to other scammers to also perpetrate you.
10. Don’t be embarrassed to report fraud. Reporting fraud is a responsible step in handling your finances, so don’t be afraid or embarrassed to report it if you are victimized. It’s the only way we can stop scammers from trying to scam you again or defrauding your friends or neighbors. Even if you suspect someone may have tried to scam you, please report it.