Muscatine Power and Water reports phone scam in area

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

2. Never give out your personal or financial information. If you did not initiate the call, do not give out your Social Security or Medicare number, or any financial account numbers. The same goes for your date of birth and passwords.

3. If it sounds too good to be true, it is probably neither good nor true. Never pay for a prize. Scammers offer sweepstakes winnings, but insist you need to pay a fee to receive it first. They often ask for the fee in gift cards that are not traceable. If you have to pay for a prize, it is not a prize.

4. If it’s only good for today, walk away. Take the time you need to research, ask questions, get advice from a trusted friend or relative and learn more before investing. Scammers use urgency to force consumers into rash decisions. Resist the pressure to act quickly or secretly.

5. Monitor your money. Insist on receiving regular reports on your investments. Monitor your bank accounts, credit card statements and medical bill statements. Dispute suspicious charges.

6. Consider Freezing Your Credit. Monitor your credit score from each of the three credit reporting agencies each year is a good way to catch identity theft early.