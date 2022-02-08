Muscatine responders looking for volunteer help

MUSCATINE — Whenever there is a disaster in Muscatine and Louisa counties, emergency response groups can be found doing the work necessary for recovery. Sometimes they may be filling sandbags against a flood. Sometimes they may be clearing away brush left by a tornado. During the pandemic, they even helped deliver meals.

On Feb. 26, local emergency response groups in the county — The Salvation Army, the United Way, the Red Cross, Rebuilding Together, and Muscatine Center for Social Action — will hold an Emergency Disaster Volunteer Summit with the goal of increasing the number of volunteers available to emergency groups. The summit will be held from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 26 in the Calvary Church in Muscatine. During the summit, there will be opportunities for people to volunteer to help in the event of a disaster in the area.

“We have agencies that work with national disaster groups and we are always in need of volunteers to help in different sectors of that,” Nichole Sorgenfrey, community engagement manager for the United Way of Muscatine, said. “This summit will be our non-profits who work with national groups. They will be giving presentations about what they are in need of for volunteers so that volunteers can see what different opportunities there are and get involved now.”

Sorgenfrey stressed that volunteers are very important for responding to disasters, saying the local organizations would never have enough manpower without volunteers. She also said anyone can volunteer for a wide range of positions. Volunteer positions may include anything from data entry to preparing meals to actually working on site.

Disasters possible in the area can include floods and tornadoes. The local organizations work with the state to classify disasters so it can be determined if the area can turn to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance.

In the nine years Sorgenfrey has been with the United Way, she has seen volunteers respond to handle three disasters and several minor incidents. These included the flood in 2019 along the Muscatine riverfront and two small tornadoes where volunteers cleaned up brush.

People interested in volunteering who are unable to attend the summit can contact Sorgenfrey by calling (563) 263-5963 or email nichole@unitedwaymuscatine.org.

