Muscatine supervisors to vote on becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary County

MUSCATINE — As a gun merchant in Muscatine, Dan Scadden, manager of Mitchell Arms, was happy to learn the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors plans to vote on reaffirming the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

On Monday, Muscatine County may become the 34th county in Iowa to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County, which would codify the county’s stance against violations of the Constitutional right to keep and bear arms. The resolution that will be voted on is not a law or ordinance and not legally binding. It emphasizes the county's opposition to any laws deemed unconstitutional that govern legal gun ownership on Muscatine County citizens, including by administrative rule and executive orders.

“It’s a great idea,” Scadden said. “It stops a lot of the government overreach that is out there where they just feel like they can come in and do whatever they want. It also protects our local law enforcement from being put into a situation they don’t want to be in. It also protects the citizens of the county from having to deal with just general concerns – confiscation and things like that.”

In July 2021 Jasper County became the first county in Iowa to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. Since then, other Iowa counties have also voted in favor of the title.

During the Jan. 31 meeting, supervisor Nathan Mather had asked the issue be placed on the agenda for the coming meeting. He said a citizen had brought the issue to the board and asked that it be considered. At the time the supervisors were beginning the budget process and promised to consider the resolution after the budget was complete.

“What it does is that the county affirms the rights protected under the Second Amendment,” Mather said. He said the resolution also prohibits using county money to supply federal law enforcement with regard to limiting gun rights, which Mather said is already prohibited.

Mather admitted the resolution was largely symbolic. He did not believe there would be any changes in the county as a result of the resolution if it is approved. Mather also said he has received about 40 communications from people in the county supporting the resolution.

“We are already bound to uphold the Constitution,” he said. “It’s the same as if we supported freedom of speech or freedom of religion.”

The resolution will be created from wording provided by the Iowa Firearms Coalition.

