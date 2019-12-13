{{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Two presidential candidates will visit Muscatine this weekend and will give presentations to community members interested in the campaign.

During the Muscatine County Democrats Annual Achievement Dinner, which begins at 6 p.m. Saturday in Strahan Hall at Muscatine Community College, candidate John Delaney will give a presentation.

Delaney is Maryland’s representative for the Sixth Congressional District. Despite rumors he would run for governor of Maryland, he announced in July, 2017 that he intended to seek the Democratic nod to run for president. He is frequently referred to as a moderate Democrat and favors universal health care.

On Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., candidate Tom Steyer will be at the Black Pearl Café in Muscatine.

Steyer, a billionaire, hedge fund manager, philanthropist, environmentalist and fundraiser, announced on July 9 he would seek the presidential nomination. He will participate in December’s Democratic candidate debate.

