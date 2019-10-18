{{featured_button_text}}
New firefighters

During the Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday, Mayor Diana Broderson gave the oath of office and welcomed new firefighters Tyler Wilsher, right, and Joe Rymars to the Muscatine Fire Department. Many members of their families were on hand to watch the ceremony. 

 David Hotle, david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com

