New law allows some private sewer systems in Louisa County

However, properties that were transferred after July 1, 2009, are ineligible, unless the transfer was exempt from time of transfer requirements that kicked in after that date, the two sanitarians reported.

Interested applicants would work with the county sanitarian to determine eligibility for a grant, which, if awarded, would fund all costs. Depending on the demand for the grants, a cap could be implemented.

Applications would eventually be reviewed by the Iowa Finance Authority, which would then determine if the application will be awarded a grant.

Hudson indicated up to four properties could submit a joint application and install a combined system that would serve all the residences.

“We want to get the word out,” Hudson told the BOH members, requesting they contact any property owner they felt would be eligible.

For more information on the program, contact Thye at 319-523-3981.

In other action, the BOH approved the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget proposal that will be presented to the county board of supervisors. The proposal included expenditures and revenue for both environmental health and public health.