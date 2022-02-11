Niabi Zoo's female African lion has died

The female African lion at Niabi Zoo has been euthanized because of serious health problems.

Named Savanna, the big cat had been at the Coal Valley zoo since she was just a days-old cub. At 19, she was suffering from complications caused by breast cancer and progressive kidney failure, Niabi's director, Lee Jackson, said Thursday.

“This is never an easy decision. The zoo’s keeper staff, veterinary team and managers, in the end, had to consider her welfare and best quality of life," Jackson said. "That she could reach such an advanced age is a testament to the level of care afforded to Savanna and all the animals at the Niabi Zoo and to the tireless dedication of our keeper and veterinary staffs.”

The Pittsburgh Zoo, which maintains a group (a pride) of African lions, estimates the life expectancy for the species is 25 to 30 years in human care and 15 to 18 years in the wild.

"As animal-care science and veterinary techniques have improved, many animals in zoos are living well past what can be expected by their wild counterparts," Niabi staff said in a statement Thursday. "Older animals in zoos face the same challenges as elderly humans: dental, eye and joint issues; digestive problems; weakened immune function.

"At Niabi Zoo, keepers and veterinarians work closely to make sure all of our animals have the best possible quality of life throughout every stage of life. All animals, but particularly the older ones, are monitored daily for subtle signs ... with any changes noted and recorded in exacting detail."

Savanna was born May 3, 2002, and began her life at Niabi when she was 5 days old. She was hand-reared by her keeper.

A recognized favorite at the zoo for a generation of visitors, Savanna was the last remaining African lion at Niabi, zoo staff said, adding that she often was mistaken for a young male because of her mane.

