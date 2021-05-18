A time to look back on what may soon be the end of the 'mask era'

Unfortunately some took their opinion too far. When Mayor Broderson attempted a mask mandate, some worried if those who protested her decision would turn to violence. Thankfully, no violence ever came, but other places and people weren’t so lucky.

Through a couple quick Google searches, you’ll see numerous stories of anti-maskers verbally assaulting or sometimes even attacking (even killing in a couple rare, tragic incidences) people who requested that they put on masks.

Some of the victims were working or driving for a rideshare — people who have the right to set guidelines for their business but who also may have very little physical power over their customers. There were anti-maskers who were victims as well, who may have been expressing their opinion without causing a disturbance at a business but were still attacked for their beliefs. I may not agree with them, but I won’t say that was the right solution.

Thankfully, these incidents have slowed down somewhat, now that we’ve all pretty much gotten used to wearing masks – and just in time for the CDC’s latest recommendation.

Businesses can still decide whether to enforce a mask policy and some people are still concerned or aren’t ready to throw away their masks just yet, so I have a feeling we’re going to be talking about masks for a while longer.

Eventually though, we won’t need them anymore, and once we get to that point, I really hope that we look back on the period where we did have to wear them (and all the crazy controversies and actions and reactions that came with it) and just think “Wow… We probably should have reacted differently to that.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.