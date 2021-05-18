A time to look back on what may soon be the end of the 'mask era'

Every generation has at moment they look back on in hindsight and think “wow, we probably should have reacted to that in a different way."
When we look back on the 2020s, we're going to wonder why there was such a reaction to wearing masks. How were masks one of the most controversial things in this decade?
I’m not here to lecture anyone about wearing masks — that ship has long since sailed. Everyone has chosen sides by now. Nothing I say will do much to change your mind.
It’s crazy to think that masks were so controversial. I still remembered how scared I was in the beginning of the pandemic, wondering whether masks worked (they do) or how effective they were. Most of us who acknowledged the seriousness of the pandemic wanted to try something, if only to feel somewhat safe.
For some, it was a chance to get creative. Manuel Mendoza of K&M Design, a local business that usually specializes in 3-D printed props and cosplay accessories, began printing face shields and ear savers for people to use. Other local crafters focused on fabric masks, using different patterns and colors to make some truly cool and unique masks.
Other people, however, didn’t want anything to do with it. They saw masks as a restriction of personal freedom, something they said hindered their breathing instead of protecting them, something uncomfortable or useless or stupid. I never understood these arguments, especially when doctors and nurses wear face coverings every day. But hey, everyone has an opinion.
Unfortunately some took their opinion too far. When Mayor Broderson attempted a mask mandate, some worried if those who protested her decision would turn to violence. Thankfully, no violence ever came, but other places and people weren’t so lucky.
Through a couple quick Google searches, you’ll see numerous stories of anti-maskers verbally assaulting or sometimes even attacking (even killing in a couple rare, tragic incidences) people who requested that they put on masks.
Some of the victims were working or driving for a rideshare — people who have the right to set guidelines for their business but who also may have very little physical power over their customers. There were anti-maskers who were victims as well, who may have been expressing their opinion without causing a disturbance at a business but were still attacked for their beliefs. I may not agree with them, but I won’t say that was the right solution.
Thankfully, these incidents have slowed down somewhat, now that we’ve all pretty much gotten used to wearing masks – and just in time for the CDC’s latest recommendation.
Businesses can still decide whether to enforce a mask policy and some people are still concerned or aren’t ready to throw away their masks just yet, so I have a feeling we’re going to be talking about masks for a while longer.
Eventually though, we won’t need them anymore, and once we get to that point, I really hope that we look back on the period where we did have to wear them (and all the crazy controversies and actions and reactions that came with it) and just think “Wow… We probably should have reacted differently to that.”