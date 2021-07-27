GRUBAUGH: Looking back at my first time going to the Muscatine County Fair

Growing up, my family never went to the Muscatine County Fair. That’s not to say we wouldn’t sometimes go to fair-like places.
I remember my parents took my brother and me to the HON/HNI Family Fun Day at Weed Park, which was a pretty fun time. There was also Adventureland, which we visited throughout my childhood.
As a reporter I've attended events I might not otherwise, and one of those events was the County Fair. So, that’s where I went last week, and where I reported on the County Fair Queen contest and interviewed FFA kids. (Speaking of those articles, if you’re someone who’s read them -- thanks for the support!)
I was actually a bit nervous about going to the fair for the first time. If you know me personally, you know I’m someone who likes to plan and tends to get a bit anxious about new experiences. It wasn’t like I had anything to worry about -- other than parking, maybe; it was more I wasn’t sure what to expect.
These nerves amounted to nothing, and the fair was a fun and interesting experience for me.
I had a chance to look around at all the food vendors, the games, the rides and of course, all the different livestock. In-between interviews on Thursday, I was able to catch the tail end of the FFA Swine Competition that day, and the pet show. Personal opinion time: Pigs are super cute, and seeing them trot around the ring and looking so happy was even cuter.
I had spoken to FFA kids several times before, but this was one of the few times I saw them with their animals. I could see how much they cared about the livestock that they were showing, and how excited they were to share their animals with the crowd. I’ve never done FFA, but in a sort of strange way, it was sort of reminiscent of my high school marching band days -- that feeling of gathering together at a competition, preparing to compete but still socialize and enjoy yourself and the work of your fellow competitors.
Another vivid memory is, while waiting for the fair queen competition to begin, I had a perfect vantage point of a ride that looked absolutely crazy, yet I couldn’t look away from it.
I don’t know the name, but it was like a Ferris wheel but oval-shaped, and each of the cars flip upside-down. As someone who hates heights and being upside-down, that ride definitely wasn’t for me. Still, I could imagine kids that would get a thrill from something like that, and I was glad that they and other kids who maybe couldn’t make it to places like Adventureland for rides could get that experience at the fair.
Even when I was walking around the fair and trying to find where I was supposed to go, I felt that fun community atmosphere. After not getting to report on many live events for several months, it was nice seeing families and people out together and having a good time. I’m really glad that I had the chance to go this year.
This is my long way of saying that if you never went to the County Fair for whatever reason, I’d recommend you go in 2022.
Even if you aren’t a fan of certain rides or don’t know much about livestock, give it a shot. Who knows, you may find something else to enjoy while there — and you may walk away with a couple of good memories, too.