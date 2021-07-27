GRUBAUGH: Looking back at my first time going to the Muscatine County Fair

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I had a chance to look around at all the food vendors, the games, the rides and of course, all the different livestock. In-between interviews on Thursday, I was able to catch the tail end of the FFA Swine Competition that day, and the pet show. Personal opinion time: Pigs are super cute, and seeing them trot around the ring and looking so happy was even cuter.

I had spoken to FFA kids several times before, but this was one of the few times I saw them with their animals. I could see how much they cared about the livestock that they were showing, and how excited they were to share their animals with the crowd. I’ve never done FFA, but in a sort of strange way, it was sort of reminiscent of my high school marching band days -- that feeling of gathering together at a competition, preparing to compete but still socialize and enjoy yourself and the work of your fellow competitors.

Another vivid memory is, while waiting for the fair queen competition to begin, I had a perfect vantage point of a ride that looked absolutely crazy, yet I couldn’t look away from it.