Dear Journal-

From the 7/27/23 edition of the Journal we found out that Republican U.S. Representative Marianette Miller-Meeks visited Muscatine. You can't find anything in the article about the public forum she held because there was no public forum. She essentially came to town for a "photo op" and a personal update on the Mulberry Health Clinic.

In case you are not keeping up with the Miller-Meeks voting record, below is a sample from Project Vote Smart. Miller-Meeks voted "No" on all of these.

HR 6538- the Active Shooter Alert Act

S 2938- the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

HR 8296- the Women's Health Protection Act

HR 8297- the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act

HR 8373- the Right to Contraception Act

HR 5376- the Inflation Reduction Act

HR 8823- the Presidential Election Reform Act

HR 7946- the Veteran Service Recognition Act

Miller-Meeks and the irresponsible Republican leadership team did manage to pass in the U.S. House a censure of Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and a resolution of impeachment against President Biden. This of course is in retaliation for the investigation into Trump and his attempt to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election. And of course the Republicans voted to go on vacation instead of finishing work on funding the government.

Don Paulson