LETTER: Zero tolerance for bigotry and intolerance

Please send in your request for absentee ballot so you can vote in the primary.
Please vote safely.
Now more than ever, when our County is faced with internal systems of long term hate and bigotry, we must increase participation in our voting.
When I am elected, I vow, there will be no room for bigotry, intolerance, harassment or violations of Constitutional rights under the law.
Zero Tolerance.
No room for litigious risk for our County, no tolerance for employees to be subjected to a hostile work environment and absolutely never will inmates ever have their rights violated. Our focus must be on safety and mental health of our employees and our inmate population. Not discrimination. We must call for Transparency at all levels of government and resolve these issues.
No society survives by building its prosperity on the backs of the suffering of others, by stripping away and denying the rights of the least among us and by abuse of powers.
Right now, I support finding of facts, development of written policy and protection of current inmates and employees from further ethical issues and the feigned ignorance of the current Board Members.
I support following of HR laws and policies and working with the current board for a resolution that protects our County from further damages and risks caused by this employee’s, (Dean Naylor’s), behavior including requesting his resignation or termination.
To remain silent in the face of blatant hate towards your fellow human beings is complicity.
Respectfully,
Candidate, Board of Supervisors
Michelle Servadio Elias
Shelly Servadio
Iowa Hemp Industries Association
Legalize Iowa
Limitless RN Holistic Health
